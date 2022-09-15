Rabies cases increase in Ashanti Region

The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate has recorded increase in the outbreak of rabies cases and deaths in three districts of the Region.

Rabies is a deadly virus that spread to people from the saliva of infected animals. The disease usually spread through an animal bite. Animals most likely to spread rabies include dogs, bats, coyotes, foxes, skunks and raccoons.

Persons infected with rabies experience one or more symptoms such as headache, neck pain, nausea, fever, fear of water, anxiety, agitation, abnormal tingling sensations or pain at the wound site.

A statement issued in Accra by the Ghana Health Sevice said as of Monday September 12, 2022, the region had recorded a total of four confirmed cases with one “probable” case.

It said the cases were reported from Asante Akim South, Bosomtwe, and Kwabre East with a case fatality rate of 100 per cent.

The statement called for enhanced community and public sensitisation on rabies, improved case search for rabies in facilities, follow up and treatment of all dog bite cases and collaboration with Veterinary Officers for dog vaccination activities.