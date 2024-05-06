Rabies Outbreak in Sunyani West Sparks Alarm

Sunyani West Municipality of Bono Region is facing a grave crisis as the number of dogs infected with rabies continues to rise, prompting urgent action from veterinary authorities.

Mr. Mihran Shaltoot, the Municipal Director for Veterinary Services who sounded the alarm, in an interview with Sunyani Based Radio station, emphasize the severity of the situation.

Out of a total dog population of over five thousand (5,000) in Sunyani West, only a fraction have been vaccinated against rabies, with a mere three hundred (300) and one dogs receiving the necessary protection. This alarming statistic underscores the urgent need for intervention.

Rabies is a highly contagious viral disease that affects the central nervous system and is invariably fatal if left untreated. Domestic dogs are the primary carriers of the rabies virus, posing a significant risk to human health.

Mr. Shaltoot’s warning comes amidst growing concerns about the escalating rabies outbreak in Sunyani West, as laboratory confirmations of the disease continue to rise.

The situation is dire, with the veterinary department facing numerous challenges in containing the spread of rabies.

One of the main obstacles is the lack of proper police involvement in handling rabies cases, hindering efforts to effectively manage the outbreak.

Mr. Shaltoot has appealed to the authorities for support, urging the government to procure free rabies vaccines to combat the spread of the disease.

The urgency of the situation cannot be overstated, and concerted action is needed to prevent further escalation of the rabies outbreak in Sunyani West. The health and safety of both humans and animals depend on swift and decisive measures to contain this public health crisis.