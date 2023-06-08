Rabito Clinic honours CEO of Miss Health Ghana

Rabito Clinic has honoured Madam Gladson Akyere Rockson, Chief Executive Officer, for her exploits in the health industry and also for being their first customer at the newly opened Dome Branch.

During an opening ceremony last week, Rabito Clinic commissioned its new branch in the Dome area as they embarked on a community outreach programme and a free health screening exercise.

The event was graced by Dr. Sangu Delle, the Group CEO of Carepoint Holdings, Nick Kristof from the New York Times, and Maddie Bender, a science journalist at The Daily Beast.

During the outreach, the Rabito team provided much-needed medical services and healthcare support for the members of the community.

The health screening included free tests for malaria, high blood pressure, and typhoid, as well as free consultations.

Madam Karen Hendrickson, Chief Executive Officer of Rabito Clinic, expressed her excitement with the health outreach programme as they engaged the locals in various health talks.

“It was heartwarming to witness the gratitude and joy on the faces of the people we were able to help. We offered health screenings and consultations and distributed essential medications, aiming to improve the well-being of those in need.

“We had a gynaecologist and midwife on hand who spoke about the importance of regular pep smears for cervical cancer screening and reproductive health issues. Those in need of medical consultations had the opportunity to speak to doctors at no cost,” she said.

Madam Akyere Rockson, on her part, was grateful to Rabito Clinic for the recognition and stated her outfit readiness to work with them in various of the social programmes.

“I am very elated with the recognition and the Miss Ghana Health is ready to work with Rabito to ensure the healthy well-being of the society,” she said.