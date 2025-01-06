Race for the African Development Bank Presidency Heats Up Ahead of 2025 Elections

As the countdown begins for the 2025 African Development Bank (AfDB) presidential election, speculation is mounting over who will succeed Dr. Akinwumi Adesina when his tenure concludes in August 2025.

The process is shaping up to be a highly competitive one, with several prominent figures in banking and finance positioning themselves as potential candidates for the prestigious role.

Dr. Adesina, who took office on September 1, 2020, after his re-election for a second term, has left a lasting impact on the bank. Under his leadership, AfDB has made significant strides in supporting economic growth, poverty reduction, and the promotion of public and private investments across the African continent. As his second term draws to a close, the search for his successor is becoming a focal point for policymakers, financial institutions, and the public alike.

The upcoming election, set for May 29, 2025, during the AfDB’s Annual Meeting in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, will determine who will carry the bank’s mission forward. The process requires a candidate to secure a double majority vote: at least 50.01% of votes from African member states and 50.01% of votes from all member countries, including non-African nations. This ensures that the new president has broad support both regionally and globally.

Several names have emerged as key contenders for the role, each with different qualifications and backgrounds that could shape the future of AfDB. One of the frontrunners is Amadou Hott, a former vice president at AfDB and a former Senegalese government official. His connection to Dr. Adesina, who appointed him as a special envoy, has generated strong speculation that he could have the backing of the current president. However, there are those who believe that his Senegalese nationality could work against him, as it would make him the second Senegalese to hold the presidency after Babacar Ndiaye, raising concerns over potential regional preferences in the voting process.

Another powerful candidate is Dr. Sidi Ould TAH, the current Managing Director of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA). A former Mauritanian Minister of Economy and Finance, Dr. Ould TAH’s extensive experience in international finance and his proximity to the Arab world’s investment resources make him a compelling choice for those seeking to increase the bank’s investment portfolio. His supporters argue that his connections could open doors for greater collaboration between Africa and the Arab world, ultimately benefiting the continent’s economic progress.

A third contender gaining attention is Ms. Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala, a former Senior Vice President at AfDB, who has been endorsed by the South African government. Tshabalala resigned from her role at the bank in October 2024, expressing her intention to run for the presidency. Her deep knowledge of African development finance and governance, coupled with her track record at AfDB, makes her a strong candidate to continue the bank’s work in advancing Africa’s socio-economic development.

The African Development Bank, which began operations in 1966, plays a critical role in Africa’s economic progress, funding projects across the continent that aim to tackle poverty and improve living conditions. With 81 member countries, including 54 African nations, the bank’s resources are used to finance vital infrastructure projects, promote private sector growth, and stimulate economic activities that contribute to the continent’s sustainable development. The next president will need to balance these objectives, while also addressing pressing challenges such as climate change, the youth unemployment crisis, and regional economic disparities.

The race to select the next AfDB president comes at a time when the continent is undergoing significant transformation. As Africa seeks to become a key player on the global economic stage, the leadership at AfDB will be tasked with harnessing the continent’s untapped potential while navigating the complexities of global finance. The outcome of this election will have a lasting impact on Africa’s trajectory in the coming decades.

With a wide array of talented candidates vying for the position, it remains to be seen who will garner the necessary votes and the political support to take on the mantle of AfDB’s leadership. One thing is certain: the decision made in 2025 will be crucial for shaping the future of African development and ensuring that the continent’s economic ambitions are realized.