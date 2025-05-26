Racial Justice Movement Confronts Setbacks Five Years After George Floyd’s Death

The global push for racial equality faces mounting challenges five years after George Floyd’s murder sparked worldwide protests against police brutality.

While the 2020 movement initially drove sweeping corporate and government diversity pledges, recent Pew Research shows 72% of Americans now believe these efforts failed to deliver meaningful change, with 67% of Black respondents doubting racial equality is achievable.

Civil rights leaders including Rev. Al Sharpton and Floyd’s cousin Shareeduh McGee continue advocating for reforms, though they acknowledge diminishing momentum as DEI initiatives face political opposition. Memorial events in Minneapolis and Houston this week highlight both the enduring legacy of Floyd’s death and the movement’s struggle to convert momentary outrage into lasting policy changes. The anniversary comes as activists increasingly focus on state-level reforms and community programs amid a national retreat from racial justice commitments.