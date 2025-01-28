Radford University College Partners with The Model Institute

Radford University College (RUC) and The Model Institute (TMI) have taken a significant step toward advancing modeling education in Ghana with the signing of an Affiliation Agreement on January 16, 2025.

This partnership allows TMI students to earn professional certificates from RUC upon the successful completion of their programs, ensuring that both academic and industry standards are met.

The collaboration will provide students with access to improved facilities, expert faculty, and co-branded training programs. The agreement includes a range of initiatives such as workshops, masterclasses, internships, guest lectures, and faculty exchanges, offering students diverse opportunities to gain practical knowledge and industry insights.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Martin Luther Obeng, President of RUC, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting how it combines academic rigor with industry innovation. Kofi Kpodo, Director of TMI, emphasized that the affiliation would not only boost the confidence of students but also enhance their global competitiveness in the field.

Admissions for the 2024/2025 academic year are currently open, and interested applicants can apply online or visit TMI’s campus at Radford University in East Legon, Accra, for more information.