The management of Radio Maxx, an Urban and lifestyle radio station based in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, has feted some residents in the Apetebi Community of the Wassa East District of the Western Region.



The event, has become one key pillar of social responsibility annually, to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged in the society.

The Chief of Apetebi, Nana Kwesi Okyere, expressed his gratitude to the station for the gesture adding, “I am overwhelmed to receive the station and their donations to my people”.

Nana Okyere pointed out that Apetebi Community was a farming community and needed assistance in the areas of potable drinking water, electricity, hospital, motorable roads and a school building for the children in the community to have access to education.

The Chief on the other hand called on the government to support them with more improved seedlings to increase crop yields.

Mr Maxwell Okyere Ahenkorah, Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Radiomaxx said his team was Happy to become the light to some marginalized in the society.

“We have done this for 10 years…and it’s always comforting to be helpers of the needy and underprivileged”.