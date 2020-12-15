Pastor Arrested

Oheneba Boamah, a radio presenter with Power FM, has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)of the Ghana Police Service for allegedly threatening Ghana’s President.

Boamah, 36, is said to have issued series of threats and also insulted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He was arrested on Monday, December 14, 2020 when he responded to the CID’s invitation.

He has been charged with offensive conduct conducive to breaches of peace and publication of false news, which was also shared on Facebook.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Head of Public Affairs Unit of the CID, who made these known to the Ghana News Agency, said he was in police custody assisting investigation.

