Radio Presenter in Takoradi granted bail in the sum of GH¢50k

A Sekondi High Court has granted a bail application to a Radio Presenter with Media General in Takoradi, Paa Kwesi Simpson, in the sum of GHC50,000 with two sureties, one to be justified.

He is also to report to the police once a week to help in investigations.

The Radio Presenter together with one Stephen Kumi were charged and remanded by a Takoradi Circuit Court for two weeks, to reappear on November 16.

They were charged for the communication and publication of false news intended to cause fear and panic.

The offenses are in contravention to the Public Order Act and Electronic Communications Act, 775 of 2008.

The bail application to the Sekondi High Court was granted by Justice Dr. Richmond Osei Hwere.

The Presenter is said to have allowed a caller to call in on his morning show, where the caller alleged that his girlfriend had been kidnapped in the Mpohor Municipality.

A police investigation, however, proved nothing of that sort happened and the two were subsequently arrested and remanded last Thursday.

Meanwhile, lawyer Ebo Donkor, lead Council for the Presenter was hopeful that the law will at the end appreciate his client’s contribution to national development rather than the stated offenses.