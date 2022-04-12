Radisson Hotel Group opens number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suite

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce its debut in Ghana with the opening of Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites, a member of Radisson Individuals. In partnership with Belfast City Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kwarleyz Group, the hotel also marks the second Radisson Individuals hotel opening in Africa within the last two weeks.

Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites, a member of Radisson Individuals is located on the most prominent street in Accra, in the Osu neighborhood, on the doorstep of the city’s financial business district and government ministries. It is conveniently located for both business and leisure travel as it is situated just 4km from Kotoka Accra International Airport, 200m from the Koala Shopping Center, and in close proximity to all the city’s great local attractions, including Black Star square and Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Museum.

The 108 luxury residential units spanning across 1500m², create an architectural marvel that has quickly become one of the most iconic structures in Ghana. The outdoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and serene spa provide the ideal activities for guests to unwind in luxury. The terrace offers a welcoming location for midday drinks and light meals, while Restaurant Uno creates memorable and delectable meals with a contemporary à la carte menu and wine selection.

Tim Cordon, Area Senior Vice President, Middle East & Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, says: “We are delighted to mark our official debut in Ghana and maintain the momentum of our new Radisson Individuals brand in Africa with the rebranding of this landmark hotel, Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites. Africa presents a key opportunity for Radisson Individuals, as it perfectly responds to the evolving demands of the continent’s market for both hotel owners and guests. We look forward to guests enjoying this beloved hotel, coupled with our renowned Yes I Can! service and hospitality.”

Nana Kwame Bediako, CEO of Kwarleyz Group, Founder of Belfast City Management and Owner of Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites says: “When our hotel launched before the global pandemic, we envisioned a product that perfectly landed in a post-pandemic world where social distancing and space would be in high demand for travelers, even without a pandemic. We provide our guests with multiple separate fully functioning spaces, whether they stay for a short while or remain in residence with us for an extended period. This hotel marks our first collaboration with Radisson Hotel Group and it is the intention to continuously serve our guests that has led us to this great partnership. We aim to keep delivering the same high levels of security, comfort, safety and privacy that Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites has been known for as we open as the second member of Radisson Individuals on the African continent.”

As a member of Radisson Individuals, Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites will be integrated into Radisson Hotel Group’s global platform, benefitting from its international awareness and experience, while also retaining its own unique identity. Each property in this curated collection is selected for its individual personality and gives travelers the chance to explore new parts of the world in properties that reflect the spirit of their locale, supported by the Group’s “Yes I Can” service philosophy. The hotel will also join Radisson Rewards, the Group’s industry-leading loyalty program which offers exclusive benefits to millions of guests worldwide.

Radisson Hotel Group’s highest priority remains the health and safety of its guests and employees. Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites, A Member of Radisson Individuals is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program of in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing, and certification company, which are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.