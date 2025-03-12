Raevin Joins Legacy Life Entertainment

Legacy Life Entertainment, the powerhouse label behind global music success stories, is proud to introduce its newest signee, “Raevin”, who will release his debut single on March 28th, 2025.

Founded by acclaimed Ghanaian music producer Joseph Kwame Addison, popularly known as “Killbeatz”, the label is poised to elevate Raevin into international stardom, following in the footsteps of chart-topping sensation King Promise. Legacy Life Entertainment is unveiling a preview of Raevin’s highly anticipated debut single, “Fire” on March 13th, 2025, giving fans a glimpse of the artist’s unique sound and undeniable talent. This teaser is designed to create massive anticipation, signaling a groundbreaking arrival in the music industry.

With a strong backing from “Crux Global” and “Sony Music”, Raevin’s launch is set to be a milestone moment in Afrobeats and global music. Killbeatz, known for crafting infectious melodies and shaping some of Africa’s biggest music exports, expressed confidence in Raevin’s ability to captivate audiences worldwide. Legacy Life Entertainment is all about developing exceptional talent and taking them to the world stage.

With Raevin’s unique artistry and the incredible team supporting him, we believe he is destined for greatness,” said Killbeatz. As anticipation builds, music lovers and industry stakeholders are eagerly awaiting the full release of “Fire” on March 28th, 2025. Raevin’s debut marks another exciting chapter in Legacy Life Entertainment’s mission to push African music to new heights.