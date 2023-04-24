Raevin Shares New Single ‘America’

Up-and-coming Afro-Fusion artist “RAEVIN” has just released his latest single, “AMERICA”, as part of “THE COME UP” album, a compilation project by “Crux Global”.

Produced by Hylander Beatz, “America” is a soulful and emotive track that tells a story of love, longing, and heartbreak. In “America,” Raevin’s lyrics are a poignant reminder to his lover, who wants to leave him behind and start anew in America, that his love for her is everlasting. The song’s Afrofusion beat is an infectious blend of traditional African rhythms and contemporary Western influences, creating a sound that is both unique and unforgettable.

The song was created during a music writing camp for artists on the rise in Ghana, organized by Crux Global, an African-owned music distribution company. This collaboration allowed Raevin to work with other talented songwriters and producers to create a fresh and vibrant sound. “America” happens to be one of the focus tracks from “THE COME UP” album, which features some of the most exciting up-and-coming and established acts brewing out of Ghana. This compilation project by Crux Global promises to be a game-changer in the music industry, showcasing the immense talent and diversity of African music.

Raevin is a rising star in the music industry, and “America” is a testament to his talent and versatility. With its infectious beat and heartfelt lyrics, “America” is a song that is sure to resonate with listeners around the world.

STREAMING LINK

https://crux-global.lnk.to/Raevin-America

RAEVIN SOCIALS

Instagram: @iamraevin

Twitter: @iamraevin_

Facebook: Raevin