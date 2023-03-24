Rafarazzi African Couture Sponsor Ghana Music Awards USA’23

The Founder and CEO of the Rafarazzi African Couture Mr Rafael Mensah has confirmed that his outfit will sponsor the upcoming 2023 Ghana Music Awards in the United States of America.

Mr. Mensah who is currently in the United Kingdom for creative inspiration and also to create distribution channels for Ghanaian fashion spoke to Dickson Boadi in an interview.

“I’m very happy to announce that Rafarazzi Africa will be a sponsor on this year’s Ghana Music Awards USA’ 23”.

The announcement of the nominees will be done on April 15th.

I believe that the brand Rarafazzi will soon attain the acknowledgement it deserves.

Rarafazzi African Couture has been endorsed by many celebrities, businessmen and women among others across the globe.