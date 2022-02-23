Railway Line Fire: Victims ask for support

Victims of the Railway Line slum fire outbreak near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle have called for support from individuals and corporates to lessen their predicament.

The victims who made the appeal when the GNA visited the fire scene said they had lost their valuables in the fire and needed urgent support.

Maame Ama, a victim, said getting roof over her head was a challenge and called for help.

Another victim, Kweku Ofori, said they need help to start life afresh.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said it was investigating the cause of the fire outbreak, which took the life of two persons.

The Head of Public Relations, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO I), Timothy Osafo-Affum, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that so far, the female who lost her life had been identified as a Nigerian, but families were yet to claim the bodies.

The two, a male and female were caught up in the fire after several wooden structures, which served as dwelling places and trading points for the victims was razed by fire Sunday morning.

The dead bodies have been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Community in Ghana has visited the fire scene to commiserate with the victims.