Railway operations affected by fuel cost

The inability of the Ghana Railways Company Limited to purchase fuel coupled with its debt burden is hampering the effective running of the company.

The company cannot buy fuel to run its manganese freight as well as the Diesel Multiple Unit, and the Passenger train has resulted in the halt of operations and services to the public.

Mr. Godwill Ntarmah, the General Secretary of the Ghana Railways Workers’ Union in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said workers’ salaries had also delayed from August as well as welfare, SSNIT and other contributions to form gratuity of staff.

He said GRCL needed to be strengthened to avoid its collapse like other state enterprises in this day of unemployment and economic hardship.

“In view of the above, we kindly call on the President of the Republic of Ghana to direct the release of the revenue realized from the sale of scrap metals to enable the company to buy fuel and settle some staff welfares matters “, it added.