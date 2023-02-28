Rain, hailstorm ravage districts in Volta Region

Heavy rains and hailstorms Saturday battered parts of the Volta Region, causing damage to property.

The state-of-the-art rice mill and the HGL Holdings near Adaklu-Tsriefe were some of the structures ravaged by the storm. Ho, Adaklu and Hohoe were the most affected.

The storm, which occurred at about 1600 hours, collapsed the building housing the mill and large quantities of processed and paddy rice.

Some farm machinery of the company, which recently made a market entry with a rice brand, was also damaged.

Cyril Klutse, the General Manager, said the company had been struck unexpectedly by the disaster, but confirmed no one was hurt.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, was at the facility to access the damage caused and assured of his efforts to extend government’s support.

Officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation told the Ghana News Agency that the extent of damage was being ascertained, which would soon be made public.