Rains cut-off Sunyani-Techiman highway

Torrential rains on the Kobedi stretch of the Sunyani-Techiman highway have cut it off, displaced residents and left travelers and drivers stranded.

Vehicles, including heavy duty trucks were stuck in traffic due to the deplorable condition of the road during a visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Some teachers and other public sector workers, including nurses who plied the highway from Sunyani to Chiraa for work were stranded as well.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA, Mr Charles Ollu, a teacher, said the deplorable condition of the road was contributing to lateness and absenteeism among non-resident teachers at Chiraa.

“Some of us have to walk about 20 minutes through the bush to the other end of the road before we could go to school. The situation now is very appalling and discouraging,” he said.

He appealed to government to reconstruct the road as a matter of urgency.

Another teacher, Evans Ameyaw noted that that stretch of the road was prone to accidents, due to its deplorable nature.

He appealed to the Sunyani Municipal Assembly to re-gravel it and urged commercial drivers too to reduce speeding.