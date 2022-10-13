Rains cut-off Sunyani-Techiman highway

Scores of people were stranded for hours at the Kobedi stretch of the Sunyani-Techiman highway on Wednesday after heavy rains cut off the road.

Several vehicles, including heavy duty trucks, were stuck in traffic due to the deplorable condition of the road during a visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Some teachers and other public sector workers, including nurses who plied the highway from Sunyani to Chiraa for work were stranded as well.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA, Charles Ollu, one of the teachers said the deplorable condition of the road was contributing to lateness and absenteeism among non-resident teachers at Chiraa.

“Some of us have to walk about 20 minutes through the bush to the other end of the road before we could go to school. The situation now is very appalling and discouraging,” he said and appealed to the government to reconstruct the road as a matter of urgency.

Another teacher, Evans Ameyaw noted accidents were prone at that particular stretch of the road due to its deplorable nature, and appealed to the Sunyani Municipal Assembly to re-gravel it and urged commercial drivers too to reduce speeding.