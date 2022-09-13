Rains expected in some parts of the country today

Partly cloudy conditions will be experienced this morning with rain occurring over a few places within the middle sector of the country, particularly in the Upper West region.

However, short sunny intervals should be expected in the afternoon becoming mostly cloudy in the evening but with relatively lower chances of rainfall.

According to the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), slight to moderate rain was likely to fall over parts of the coastal and forest zones this morning.

Early morning mist and fog patches will prevail over hilly places in the northern sector.