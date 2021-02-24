A heavy rainstorm that hit Asawinso has destroyed the Asawinso Senior High School classroom block.

The strong wind that accompanied the rain that lasted for almost two and half hours ripped-up the roof of the school building thereby destroying some learning materials for both teachers and students.

A visit by the GNA observed that, the form one and two classrooms had their roofs ripped-up, but no human casualty was recorded.

Mr Nathaniel Nana Amo Amankwah, the Headmaster of the school appealed to NADMO and other organizations to come to the aid of the school.

‘I am appealing to the Municipal Assembly, Member of Parliament and other stakeholders to come to the aid of the school to rehabilitate the damaged block”.

He suggested that the rehabilitation should be done before the Form Two Gold Track and form one students report to school on March 10,2021 as directed by the Ministry of Education.

Mr Amankwah said the school which was established so many years ago, lacked facilities like a Library, dining hall, administration block and ICT laboratory.