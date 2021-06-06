Rainstorm Disaster

Roofs of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church and some private houses were ripped off by a rainstorm that hit Matamanu, a farming community in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

Torgbui Tsaku Asidigbe VI, Chief of Matamanu in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the torrential rainfall accompanied with windstorm caused havoc to some buildings and pulled down high tension electric wires in the town causing total blackout.

He said the situation has forced the Evangelical Presbyterian Church to hold services in the open.

Mr Jacob Desiavor, the Municipal National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), told the GNA that an assessment has been completed and the victims would soon receive some relief items.

He said some 25 houses and 50 people are displaced and are temporarily staying with friends and families.

Some residents who spoke with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) have attributed the rainstorm to the destructive nature of forest cover in the Municipality.

They alleged illegal chain saw operators had invaded the Municipality and are cutting down trees indiscriminately, and appealed to the authorities to clampdown on their nation-wrecking activities.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleSix killed, 15 injured in stabbing attack in eastern China
Next articleUMaT launch Sustainable Artisanal and Small-scale Mining Awareness Day
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here