Rainstorm Hits ANSECO, Properties Destroyed, Needs Urgent Assistance

Anlo Senior High School (ANSECO), one of the best schools in the Volta Region of Ghana hit by a rainstorm, and properties worth “hundreds of thousands” of Ghana Cedis were destroyed. But fortunately, no casualties were recorded as the students were in classes before the rain storm.

The torrential rain with high winds that started around 7:50 am on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, lasted for hours wreaking havoc on some of the structures in the school.

Structures such as the School’s Kitchen and the Car garage were completely brought down. And parts of the roofs of the House Mistress’ bungalow, Science and Computer laboratories were removed by the angry winds. The Visual Arts studio was also damaged and trees were uprooted leaving the school’s authorities helpless.

ANSECO, made up of about 2,367 Students, and 154 very hard-working Teachers is known to be “the Star of Anlo-land” and is located in the Anloga District of the Volta Region.

The school has produced many Professors, Doctors, and Scholars, among others. However, ANSECO mostly has infrastructure challenges that successive governments over the years have been trying to fix.

Despite these efforts, the school still has some abandoned major projects that needed to be completed before sadly nature wreaked this havoc on them again.

The government and corporate organizations need to come to the aid of ANSECO so that at least these destroyed properties can be fixed within the shortest possible time for effective and efficient teaching and learning to go on in the school.

Some parents who rushed to the school to ascertain things for themselves called on the old students and both local and International Organizations to come to the rescue of the school. The properties destroyed can not be rebuilt by the school from any internally generated funds or by the PTA.