Rainstorm Kills, Displaces Residents At Bekwai

At least one person has been confirmed injured, with many others left homeless after a rainstorm hit Asante Bekwai Municipality and ripped up the roof of many buildings on Thursday evening.

The injured, a 11-year-old pupil of the Bekwai Roman Catholic primary school, has been admitted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

Students of one of the most affected schools, Bekwai SDA Senior High School, have been asked to go home to enable the school authorities repair the damage.

The Bekwai R/C Primary School was severely affected and many houses in other communities such as Fawoman, Nampasa, Koniyaw, Gyasikrom and others were also affected.

Mr Kwaku Kyei Baffour, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) speaking to the Ghana News Agency after a tour of the affected places described the situation as worrying and required urgent attention to help the victims.

He appealed to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other benevolent individuals and organizations to come to aid of the affected communities to enable the victims to live a normal life

Mrs Leticia Obeng, Bekwai Municipal Director of Education, said the devastation to the school infrastructure was huge and called on individuals to help to assist the schools in roofing the buildings to enhance teaching and learning.