Rainstorm Ravages Properties At Taifa-Obohene, Displaces Residents

By
News Desk
-
0
Photo Credit: Benjamin Makafui Attipoe
Photo Credit: Benjamin Makafui Attipoe

Source: Samuel Tieku

Last night, a devastating rainstorm caused widespread destruction at Taifa—Obohene in the Dome Kwabenya constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

Photo Credit Benjamin Attipoe
Photo Credit: Benjamin Makafui Attipoe
Photo Credit Benjamin Attipoe
Photo Credit: Benjamin Makafui Attipoe

The incident left many residents homeless and damaged properties.

According to the Ga East Municipal NADMO Director, Seth Kofi Osei Kissi, the storm began around 7:30 p.m.. It lasted several hours, tearing off roofs and exposing homes to heavy rains.

Photo Credit Benjamin Attipoe
Photo Credit: Benjamin Makafui Attipoe
Photo Credit Benjamin Attipoe
Photo Credit: Benjamin Makafui Attipoe

Many belongings were soaked, and some homes were rendered uninhabitable.

Floodwaters further worsened the situation, submerging several houses and leaving families stranded. Residents are appealing to the government, their Member of Parliament, Hon. Elikplim Akurugu, and other benevolent individuals for urgent support to rebuild their homes.

Photo Credit Benjamin Attipoe
Photo Credit: Benjamin Makafui Attipoe
Photo Credit Benjamin Attipoe
Photo Credit: Benjamin Makafui Attipoe

With many now counting their losses, residents are anxiously awaiting intervention to help restore their lives.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here