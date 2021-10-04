Rainstorm renders 15 homeless at Kadjebi

A severe rainstorm has blown off the roof of some dwellings at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

Madam Beatrice Yevuyibor, the head of the family, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said they had never experienced such a rainstorm since their 40 years stay there.

The 15 displaced people include; 12 children and three adults who had their belongings soaked by the rain.

Madam Yevuyibor, who is a widower, said they were currently staying with a relative who offered them a temporary structure.

The dejected mother of five said she developed BP as result of the incident because she had no one to help her.

Madam Yevuyibor, 70 thus, appealed to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and philanthropists to assist her to re-roof the structure.

Mr Joseph Nana Oboako, the Kadjebi District Director of Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) confirmed the incident and said a situational report would be sent to the Oti Regional Office of NADMO for support.

Mr Oboako also advised inhabitants of the district to vacate dilapidated buildings marked to avoid preventable disasters since prevention pays.