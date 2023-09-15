Rainstorm rips off Akatsavakpor basic school

A rainstorm on Tuesday, ripped off classrooms of Akatsavakpor D/A Basic School near Klikor in the Volta region.

A visit by this reporter to the school, saw a wooden structure which served as classroom for the lower primary pupils, completely destroyed, while the upper primary and JHS classrooms and the headteacher’s office, which also served as the school storeroom had their roofs ripped off and mangled.

This reporter also saw pieces of aluminum roofing sheets scattered all over the school’s compound while some were also seen hanging on nearby trees.

Headmaster of the school, Freeman Atitsogbui told this reporter that, the incident had affected academic activities in the school especially at a time when the pupils were writing their end of term exams.

“It has affected the school so greatly that academic work has virtually come to halt. Our office and store have also been affected resulting in damage to some of our teaching and learning materials including text books. We have managed to salvage some of the items in the storeroom which we are keeping at a safe place,” Atitsogbui said.

He appealed to the Ketu South Municipal Assembly and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and other well-meaning individuals to urgently come to the aid of the school in getting the situation under control.

Chief of the area, who is also a Divisional Chief of Klikor, Torgbi Korkudjaah-Boafo Tamakloe II, visited the school in the company of some elders of the community following the disaster and pledged his support towards reroofing the classrooms for academic work to be restored.

He also appealed to the relevant institutions and well-meaning indigenes of the area, to “pull resources together in order to help fix the challenge at hand to safeguard the education and future of our young ones.”