Rainstorm rips up roofs of Namoo Primary ‘A’ School

Some pupils of the Namoo Primary ‘A’ School in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region are likely not to return to the classrooms when basic schools return from vacation on Monday, September 6, 2021.

This is because a heavy rainstorm has ripped-up the roofs of a four-classroom block including; an office where about 150 children would be adversely affected.

When the Ghana News Agency visited the scene, it was observed that the woods were badly damaged by termites , exposing nails of the roof.

Mr Anthony Abane Azangeo, the Headmaster of the School told GNA that the block housed basic one, four, five and six pupils and noted that if the situation was not fixed, those pupils would not to return to school.

He said already the school was facing furniture deficit in which most of the pupils were sitting and lying on the bare floor to learn and write respectively, the rainstorm had just compounded the problem.

“When you look at the classroom block, you will realize that all the woods are damaged, the nails are only hanging there and not holding the roofing sheets to the woods and my fear is that when there is another rainstorm the whole school is likely to be ripped off,” he lamented.

Mr Azangeo noted that he has had a meeting with the School Management Committee and the Parents Teachers Association of the school to fasten solution to the problem and was writing letters to the Bongo District Assembly and the Ghana Education Service.

The Headmaster therefore appealed to all stakeholders including the Bongo District Assembly and Education Directorate, Non Governmental Organizations, philanthropists and other benevolent individuals to come to the aid of the school to reroof the school before school resumes next Monday.