Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc In Biakoye, Destroys 46 Buildings

A severe rainstorm has hit two (2) communities in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region, causing extensive damage to property including two (2) school classroom buildings. The affected school children numbering more than four hundred (400), are currently studying in a chapel and under trees.

This is the first time in eight (8) years that such a severe rain and windstorm has hit the area. The storm caused destruction not only to forty-six (46) buildings in the two (2) communities of Bowiri Amanfrom and Bowiri Anyinase but also displaced seven (7) residents. A couple, injured in their room in the disaster, have been treated and discharged at the Jasikan Government Hospital.

At the Bowiri Amanfrom E.P. Primary School, for instance, the entire six (6)-unit classroom block has been ripped off, affecting some one hundred and seventy-five (175) pupils who are currently being housed temporarily in the local E.P. Church Chapel for their lessons. The same situation has also befallen more than two hundred and thirty (230) pupils of the Bowiri Anyinase Primary School which also had its classroom infrastructure badly damaged by the storm.

The residents told our news team in separate interviews that this is the third time the affected communities have been hit by such a serious mishap in thirty-eight (38) years. According to them, the first incident happened in 1986, followed by another one in 2016 with the latest disaster striking a few days ago, destroying trees, buildings as well as electrical cables and poles.

The Assembly Member (AM) for the Bowiri Amanfrom Electoral Area, Hon. Lambert Mensah told our news team in an interview that the situation is alarming. He appealed to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), individuals, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), and the general public to come to the aid of the affected residents and the school children, who at the time of the incident, were writing their terminal examinations.

The District NADMO Director, Mr. Henry Danso has led a four (4)-member team to tour the affected sites in the two (2) communities to acquaint himself with the situation on the ground. In his engagement with the residents of the two communities, Mr. Danso sympathized and empathized with the citizens and promised to report back to the management of the District Assembly and NADMO, for the needed and urgent steps to be taken to address the concerns of the people.

The former District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Hon. Comfort Attah, who also hails from the area, described the disaster situation as very worrying and added her voice to that of the Assembly Members in appealing to corporate Ghana, NGOs, and public-spirited individuals and institutions to come to the aid of her people.

At the time of filing this report, the power supply which was disconnected to the affected communities for several days, has been restored to enable residents to have electricity supply to undertake their economic and other activities.