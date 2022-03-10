Raise Awareness Against Inherent Biases Against Women – EU

Mr Mathias Berthold, the Project Manager of the European Union (EU) REACH on Thursday said that there is no better time to project and celebrate the efforts of the countless women behind the agricultural sector in Ghana than now.

He said the resilience and sacrifices of women over the years had been of immense benefit to the country though they were often marginalized and underappreciated, which must be reversed.

Mr Berthold stated this at Gbetuori, a community in the Jirapa Municipality during the celebration of the International Women’s Day.

“It is interesting to note that, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), women contribute approximately 39 per cent of farm labour to Ghana’s agricultural sector. However, these women face severe challenges in their quest to make a livelihood and contribute to food security in Ghana”, he said.

Mr Berthold said some of the challenges women face in the agricultural value chain included the lack of ownership and limited access to productive and arable land, low literacy rates, lack of access to information, low participation in agricultural governance, poverty, and insufficient access to credit facilities, which must be addressed.

“Women are also disproportionately affected by climate change in agriculture. The same goes for their access to useful information, human, financial and other non-financial resources to help them build resilience and sustain their livelihoods”, he stressed.

He said the European Union-Ghana Agriculture Programme (EU-GAP) therefore tries to improve this situation by setting a focus on increasing agricultural incomes and promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth in rural communities.

This he said consisted of the Market-Oriented Agriculture Programme (MOAP-NW), the Resilience Against Climate Change (REACH) Project, and the Investments in Productive Infrastructure Project.

According to him since 2017 MOAP-NW and REACH had contributed to protecting natural resources through adopting good agricultural and climate-smart practices, improving access to markets through sustainable business and market linkages, and improving access to capital for the value chain actors.

“The two projects also seek to provide access to finance and agro-inputs relevant for building resilient market systems, by promoting the development of Community Action Plans, the Village Savings and Loans Association approach, a Matching Grant Scheme or an Inputs Revolving Fund to incentivize producers for improved productivity”, he explained.

Mr Berthold said as the world marks the International Women’s Day there was need to celebrate the efforts and achievements of women, despite the challenges they continue to face.

“We must raise awareness against the inherent biases against women in agriculture and take swift and decisive action to ensure equality. These should be intentional and continuous, even beyond the day of the celebration. This should be incorporated into our daily lives as we interact as equal partners in the effort to BreakTheBias against women”, he said.

As part of the celebration, the EU-REACH also planted several trees in the Gbetouri community as means of protecting the environment.