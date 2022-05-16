RaiseYourHandForKids social media challenge seeks to end child labour

CAPE TOWN: EARLIER this month On 5 May, 2022, the #RaiseYourHandForKids campaign took off on social media to mark the 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour.

According to organisers, thousands of individuals and organizations from dozens of countries have already joined the challenge as of May 11 by raising their hands to make a difference for children.

Anyone in the world can join by posting on their personal social media accounts.

Guidelines for joining the challenge are available here (https://bit.ly/3w8ZJB2) and include the following steps:

Draw a big smiley face on the palm of your hand.

Ask someone to take your photo, or snap a selfie, with your hand raised high.

Post it on social media, add the hashtag #RaiseYourHandForKids, and tag 3 friends.

Some of the notable participants so far include ministers and government officials from South Africa to the Philippines to Trinidad and Tobago; senior officials from the ILO, UN Secretariat, UNICEF, and many other international agencies; NGOs including organizations in Colombia, Tunisia, and Uganda; and social partners from Switzerland to South Africa.

The 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour calls on individuals, organizations, and celebrities to join the challenge.

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3wajLv7

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3syjpw8

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3styvD2

Facebook: https://bit.ly/38rgONx

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3FJr7Zu

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3MiQlkg

The event will run from 15 to 20 May at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre Complex (ICC) in Durban, South Africa.

Learn more at https://bit.ly/3FJC7Gh