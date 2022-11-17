Rajan Singh Urges Ghanaians To Rally Behind The Black Stars At Qatar 2022

Head of Sales at Cave and Gardens, Mr. Rajan Singh has urged Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars and support them to go beyond the Quarter Finals at the 2022 World Cup.

He said this when his company presented television sets to some drinking pubs in Accra.

According to Rajan Singh, the purpose of the donation is part of their social responsibility and also to enable people to come together to watch the game.

“We want Ghanaians to unite and show love to the national team, the Black Stars, because that is what we have, and it is special that Ghana is among the 32 nations of the world taking part in the prestigious FIFA World Cup.

Harry Manieson, the Sales manager of Cave and Gardens said the company will move from one pub to the other to refresh people especially during Black Stars matches.

Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, a popular sports organizer and promoter as well as the Youth Coordinator of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) expressed his hope that Ghana will shine at the Qatar World Cup.

“We have a good team and I am very sure we will go beyond the group stage, if possible to the semifinals ” he noted.

Mr. Harry Manieson, the Sales Manager of Cave and Gardens, Accra and Mr. Emmanuel Ola Williams of Dreamland Sports Plus and One on One Foundation presented the 75″ Hisense TV sets to the various pubs on behalf of Cave and Gardens, who are the distributors of Whythall Honey Whisky, Russian Bear as well as 8pm and other products in Ghana.

Ghana is in group H with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on November 20.