Ralph Poku-Adusei Foundation To Train Over 2,500 Bekwai Youth In Self Employment Training Projects

NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Bekwai Ralph Poku-Adusei through his foundation, Ralph Poku-Adusei Foundation (RPAF) will from today 8th April 2024 roll out an entrepreneurial and income-generating skills training programme for the residents of Amansie in Bekwai, Ashanti Region.

The training dubbed The Amansie Youth Project Phase 2 is set to empower the youth to become financially dependent.

This initiative is being held in collaboration with the Ralph Poku-Adusei Foundation and Gateway Skills Training Enterprise.

The event comes with a skill acquisition advantage that would transform the lives of the youth of Bekwai and beyond.

It is also a free service with no charge, exclusively open to the people of Bekwai.

It would be recalled that the maiden edition in 2023 recorded a huge success which massively contributed to reducing unemployment challenges.

In 2023, the training programme attracted over 2,000 participants on the first day alone.

They undertook training in the making of washing detergents, floor cleaning fluids, bleach, shower gel, shampoo, conditioner, hair food, afterwash, liquid soap, wig weaving, bio digester operation and bead making.

Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei believes strongly that self-employment skills training equips individuals with the tools and knowledge needed to succeed in managing their own businesses or freelancing their careers.

“This second edition of the AMANSIE YOUTH PROJECT PHASE 2 focuses on acquiring relevant skills that can enhance job security by making individuals less reliant on external factors such as layoffs or economic downturns.

It would go a long way to enable individuals to pursue their passions and interests, turning hobbies or talents into viable income streams.

….Also, training in self-employment skills can foster personal growth, including improved communication, time management, and problem-solving abilities.

For example, in our current global job demands, we realise that successful self-employed individuals have the potential to earn more than they might as compared to traditional employment, as they directly benefit from their own efforts and expertise,” Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei emphasized.

Full details of the scheduled training for this year are as follows:

From the 8th to the 26th of April, 2024, this initiative will unfold across various zones:

• Zone 1: Bogyawe on the 8th and 9th

• Zone 2: Dotom on the 11th and 12th

• Zone 3: Poano on the 15th and 16th

• Zone 4: Anwiankwanta on the 18th and 19th

• Zone 5: Senfi on the 22nd and 23rd

• Zone 6: Kokofu on the 25th and 26th

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in three distinct training models:

Model 1: Detergents

• Learn to craft essential household products including liquid soap, shower gel, washing powder, after wash, and Power Zone.

Model 2: Pastries & Drink

• Delve into the art of pastry making with sessions on meat pie, cake making, shortbread, Prekese drink, and Sobolo.

Model 3: Farming

• Explore sustainable agricultural practices with modules on snail farming, mushroom farming, fish farming (catfish/tilapia), and a bonus session on bio-digester technology.

All participants will celebrate their achievements on May 1st, 2024, as they graduate equipped with valuable skills ready for application.

This initiative promises to be educative, impactful, and all-inclusive.