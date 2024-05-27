Ram Media Concepts Partners Andamfopa Media Paris To Host Maiden Talent Quest Show

RAM Media Concepts an international event organizer/management, media content production company has partnered with France based Adamfomapa Media Paris to co-host the maiden edition of the Adamfopa Talent Quest Show in Paris this year.

The partnership follows a meeting in Paris on 14th May, 2024 with the Chief Executive Officers RAM Media Concepts and the General Manager of Adamfopa Media, Paris concluding to host the final event the Adamfopa Talent Quest Show in Paris in September 2024.

The Adamfopa Talent Quest Show is a celebration of music, dance, creative skills, arts and unearthing the untapped skills of young Ghanaian upcoming artists and Africans in general living in France and by extension Europe.

The aim of the talent show under the theme “unveiling Ghana Experience” is to provide a platform for Ghanaian youth in Europe to exhibit their creative skills and talents.

The show will focus in various aspects of entertainment including music, dance, acting, comedy, rap, acrobatics and any hidden creative talents.

Adamfopa Media Paris, Ghanaian media content broadcaster based in Paris – France, originators of the show seeks to use the Talent Quest Show to introduce Ghanaian arts, music, traditions and cultures to Ghanaian children born in Europe.

The aim is to connect them to their roots and also encourage them to inculcate Ghanaian traditions, social and economic life in their creative skills and also to promote the country in all their endeavours.

As originators of the concept, the Paris based media organisation will therefore be responsible for all the local organisation and auditions hosting of the event whilst RAM Media Concepts will be responsible for providing artists and resources persons to help in the contestants selection process, logistics and strategic planning of the event in Paris.

The main event is expected to attract Ghanaian based A-list artist in the likes of Samini, Abrewa Nana, Pinky Pecks and afro dance acts Allo Danny and Endurance amongst others.

CEO of Ram Media Concepts, Mr. Augustine Mark after his meeting with his France based partners in Paris stated that the official launch of the Talent Quest show has been scheduled for 6th July, 2024 in Paris, whilst the main event is scheduled for 21st and 22nd September, 2024 also in Paris, France.

He hinted that winners of the selected categories of the talent quest show would have the opportunity to be mentored by some selected Ghanaian celebrities and also have the opportunity to perform with them live on stage.

When contacted, General Manager of Adamfopa Media Paris, Yaw Bannor Asamoah confirmed the collaboration between RAM Media Concepts and his media organisation. He said winners of the Adamfopa Talent Quest Show will also have the opportunity to showcase their talents on major entertainment platforms, tour some major Europeans countries for holidays, whilst learning new skills, creating positive networking likeminded people and experiencing different cultures and traditions.

He revealed that the Grand finale of the Adamfopa Telent Quest show will be dedicated to full Ghanaian musical concert dubbed “Unveiling the Ghanaian Experience Concert” with headline reggae artist Samini amongst other great artists.