Ramadan Hot As Sammy Awuku Laces Boots To Contest Adenta Seat

It has been emerged that the CEO of National Lotto Authority is eyeing the Adenta seat.

The former national organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) could go unopposed in the upcoming primaries in the Adenta constituency.

Even though the CEO has never declared his bid yet, snippets of information reaching our news desk revealed that in the coming days he will do so.

Mr Sammy Awuku deserve to be in parliament long overdue cause his immense contributions to the NPP and the state at large is tremendously achieved.

According to sources, tension is gradually brewing at the Adenta constituency following the news of Sammy Awuku’s intentions to contest the constituency seat.

It has also been gathered that he is gathering massive support base as compared to the incumbent Abu Ramadan.

In view of that, the campaign front of the MP has been divided.

Stay tuned for more…….