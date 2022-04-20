Ramadan: LG Reducing Food Wastage Via Technology

Global food waste is a massive issue with huge financial, ethical, and environmental costs. An estimated 1.3 billion tonnes of food is wasted globally each year, one third of all food produced for human consumption, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, post-harvest food losses are estimated to be worth USD 4 billion per year – or enough to feed at least 48 million people, according to the UN Environment Programme.

The amount of food lost or wasted costs 2.6 trillion USD each year and is more than enough to feed the world’s 815 million hungry people four times over.

During the month of Ramadan, trends have also shown that people tend to buy more food items than their normal requirements for self-consumption and hosting of guests.

Due to the limited quantity of food to be consumed by people this additional quantity of cooked or made food becomes waste as Iftar is not usually eaten as night snacks or as Suhoor the next day. The demand for fresh food increases as majority of people are willing to spend an extra amount for the better quality of food.

The causes of food wastage range from poor preservation to overly-selective customers, but regardless of cause, we can all pitch in to combat this global issue. One major way to prevent this in every household is to take advantage of refrigerators with healthier and smarter innovations.

One global brand that have continuously rethink how food wastage can be better managed is home appliance leader, LG Electronics. LG’s never-ending quest to innovate its refrigerators and other home appliances has also led to the development of other technologies designed to create more efficient experiences.

“Food waste is a known issue during Ramadan, and LG is committed to not just helping people eat healthy, but reducing food waste as well. We are leading the way with our green, smart and innovative refrigerators that feature advanced convenient, time-saving and consumer-centric technologies in unmatched designs.

We will keep offering user-friendly products that offer our customers convenience, and benefit their overall health and productivity, said Mr. Brian Kang, General Manager, Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics West Africa.

“At LG, we aim to create convenient solutions to meet the needs of everyone in the home. We want to help create happy family moments this Ramadan, and we are wholly invested in identifying the daily moments where families need our technology the most. Our appliances are designed to be smart, safe, convenient and time-saving, so everyone can enjoy more quality time at home”, he stated.

LG Electronics has become a consumer’s delight in the African market as a consequence of the longevity of most of its products, particularly the refrigerator, which is available in a variety of configurations including Side by Side, Door-in-Door, and Top Freezer refrigerators.

LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator

Over a million customers choose LG’s iconic InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator world-wide. This success can be attributed to the remarkable progress the company has made in the last couple of years by delivering products that promotes better hygiene and impeccable style with proven fresh food technologies.

A great meal always starts with great ingredients, and keeping your ingredients fresh, healthy and tasty is what the LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator does best. Its sleek 33-inch glass panel which enables the family to peek into the refrigerator with a simple gesture of knocking twice. There is no need to open the refrigerator door to know what is inside, which means you reduce cold air loss by up to 41 percent and keep your ingredients fresher for longer. The Door-in-Door feature puts milk, yoghurt, juice and snacks within easy access, again, without ever having to open the main fridge door. https://www.lg.com/africa/instaview-door-in-door-refrigerators

LG Side by Side Refrigerators

Designed for form and function, LG’s Side-by-Side fridges have the wow factor you’ve been looking for with a sleek flat-panel design, without sacrificing organization or capacity. LG’s Energy Star certified Side by Side refrigerators take energy efficiency to new heights, positively impacting your energy bill and lowering your energy consumption. It boast technology and head-turning design details that are almost as impressive as the instant access they provide.

With the Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System in the Side by Side Refrigerator, no more bulky ice makers. LG’s unique ice system is inside the door, opening up an entire top shelf for more storage. It enables users store more food and beverages with abundant fridge space and easily make and access ice with the special Slim Indoor Ice Maker. Side by Side Refrigerators like GC-B247SLUV, GC-X257CVVV, and GC-B247KQDV have globally received good reviews and ratings for their exceptional innovations. https://www.lg.com/africa/side-by-side-refrigerators

LG Top Freezer Refrigerator

The LG Top Freezer Refrigerator with Door Cooling, Linear Cooling and HygieneFresh+™ allows families to prepare for Ramadan with fresh fruits, vegetables and other essentials, without the fear of them spoiling, thanks to LG’s smart, consumer-centric technologies.

The LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh. This means that you can confidently buy your weekly groceries without having to worry about them spoiling.

With Smart ThinQ™, you can control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smart phone even when you’re not at home. Easily set the refrigerator temperature, control HygieneFresh+™, and diagnose your refrigerator with simple touch on your smart phone. https://www.lg.com/africa/top-freezer-refrigerators

Hygiene Fresh+™ – Minimize bacteria and odors, maximize freshness

Feature like LG’s HygieneFRESH+™ remove up to 99.99 percent of bacteria and filters out bad odours via a revolutionary 5-step filter, ensuring food is contamination-free and leftovers stay fresher for longer.

Meanwhile, an air supply channel diffuses fresh, crisp air to each and every shelf. Hygiene Fresh+™ also offers additional convenience by eliminating the need to change or replace any filters.

In addition to Hygiene Fresh+™, the Top Freezer incorporates the Fresh O Zone feature to maintain the optimum temperature for food that quickly go bad such as fish, poultry, and red meat.

Users no longer have to freeze meat in order to preserve it for long periods of time. Fresh O Zone keeps items stored inside in their initial state of freshness, ready to be cooked anytime.

Express Freeze

LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator comes with an Express Freeze option which enables user speed up ice production, chill drinks faster, and better freeze foods and deserts. You won’t have to memorize any buttons, either. LG’s ThinQ integration lets you activate Express Freeze and monitor temperatures with your smartphone, so there’s no need to repeatedly check on the fridge to see if things are ready. It also enables you to eliminate frequent trips to the grocery store with the largest capacity French door refrigerator, to stock up and store all your favorite foods.

Every LG refrigerator is packed with all the latest innovations in LG technology. Find more about LG refrigerators to choose your most preferred option here: https://www.lg.com/africa/refrigerators

