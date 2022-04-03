Ramadan Will Bring Peace, Unity And Prosperity To The Nation – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has wished Muslims across the country well as they begin their month-long Ramadan fast today, Sunday, 3 April 2022.

Dr Bawumia’s wish in a Facebook post is that the “sacred period of devotion” will bring peace, unity and prosperity to the nation.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer and reflection and community.