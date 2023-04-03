Ramirez is the new WBO featherweight champion

Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe failed in his attempt to become a two-time world champion after losing to Robeisy Ramirez in a World Boxing Organization (WBO) Featherweight Championship in the early hours of Sunday.

It was a unanimous decision for the Cuban who scored 117-110, 118-109, 119-108 over Dogboe to win the vacant title.

The two time Olympic medalist Ramirez is now the new WBO Featherweight champion.

The title became vacant after Emmanuel Navarrete moved up in weight, compelling the WBO to sanction a fight between the two boxers.