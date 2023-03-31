Ramirez will be tough but I am confident of victory – Dogboe

Isaac “The Royal Storm” has admitted his opponent is a tough opponent and will come into the ring with enough quality but remains confident of victory.

Dogboe would seek to write history once again as he faces Cuban southpaw Robeisy Ramirez on Saturday, 1st April, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, United States of America (USA).

Dogboe said at a pre-match press conference that, going past Ramirez would be a difficult one but was confident of overcoming the challenge, because he had prepared adequately for the fight.

“I have a second chance now. I know that Robeisy is tough. He is a good fighter. But I know that we would come out with the victory on April 1,” Dogboe stated.

“The Royal Storm” feels great ahead of his second world title bout in his career after losing twice to Navarrete but has since won his last four fights against good opposition and is ready to become a time and division champion.

“I feel great. They say that the third time’s a charm. The first time was great. The second time wasn’t all that great. But I feel great about this trip.

“I’m always hopeful. If I say I’m going to do something, I’m always going to show up. I thank God for giving me that mental fortitude. That’s why everything that has transpired in my boxing career has happened,” he said.