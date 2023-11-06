Ramis named first-team coach at Espanyol

Barcelona-based football club, RDC Espanyol, named Luis Miguel Ramis as their new first team coach on Monday, 24 hours after sacking Luis Garcia.

The club, owned by the Chinese “Rastar Group” and presided over by Chen Yansheng, sacked Garcia on Sunday in the wake of a 2-2 draw at home to Eibar, which left Espanyol fifth in the Spanish second division.

After the relegation at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, Espanyol is fighting hard to return to the top flight.

53-year-old Ramis has signed a contract until the end of the current season, with an option for another campaign if Espanyol win promotion.

A former Real Madrid player, Ramis has coached Almeria, Albacete and Tenerife in the second division, leading Tenerife to the 2021-22 promotion play-off final, in which they lost to current La Liga leader Girona.

