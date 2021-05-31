Accra Hearts of Oak extended their winning run to five after they defeated Berekum Chelsea 2-0 in a match-week 27 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Two first-half goals from Benjamin Afutu and Kwadwo Obeng Junior ensured maximum points for Hearts who moved two points clear of their rivals Asante Kotoko with seven matches to end the season.

Hearts got off to a good start with Benjamin Afutu heading in from close range in the 10th minute after a superb corner-kick from Salifu Ibrahim.

Hearts were really fired up for the clash especially with arch-rivals Kotoko having dropped points against Aduana Stars.

Berekum Chelsea had a good spell after going a goal down and could have restored parity halfway through the first half but Richard Attah produced a point-blank save to deny Kofi Owusu.

Hearts doubled their lead in the 28th minute through Kwadwo Obeng Junior who scored his seventh goal of the season with a composed finish inside the penalty box after a beautiful pass from Daniel Afriyie.

Stephen Anokye Badu had a glorious opportunity to pull one back for the away side on the stroke of halftime but his header narrowly missed the target.

Hearts were very dominant in possession in the opening minutes of the second half and defender Robert Addo nearly grabbed the third goal for the home side but his effort could only find the side net.

Berekum Chelsea responded very well with some attacking strides into the Hearts goal area but goalkeeper Richard Attah was superb for the Phobians.

Chelsea looked very organized in defence as they curtailed the attacking threat in the second half.

Substitute Patrick Razak should have scored the third goal for the Phobians in the 76th minute after he run past the goalkeeper Ernest Sowah but a good defensive clearance by Badu Anokye denied the winger.

Berekum Chelsea was the better side in the late stages of the game and striker Paul Attah Ageyi nearly pulled a goal back but his curled effort from 20 yards struck the crossbar.

Hearts held on for all three points.