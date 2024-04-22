Ramsey Noauh gears up for premiere of “A Country Called Ghana” on May 17

Renowned Nollywood actor Ramsey Noauh is gearing up for the premiere of “A Country Called Ghana” movie come the 17th of May at the National Theatre.

The highly anticipated “A Country Called Ghana” produced by Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and Directed by Fiifi Ghabin is set to premiere in three cities in Ghana.

The KNUST CCB Auditorium in Kumasi will host the second premiere on May 25, 2024, while the Eubbsett Hotel in Sunyani will host the final premiere on June 1, 2024.

Ramsey Noauh who is one of the lead actors in the movie has shared his excitement for the upcoming premiere of the movie.

In a video sighted on social media, the actor says he would be at the premiere of the movie urging movie lovers to patronize tickets.

He assured patrons of a wonderful experience and showed appreciation to Ghana’s favourite actor Lilwin who also featured in the movie.

Well, the countdown to the biggest movie project in the recent history of Kumawood is near and Ghana awaits something special from the camp of Wezzy Empire.