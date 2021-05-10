 

Rising Afrobeats sensation Ramz Nic has dropped the visuals of his new single “Double the Hustle” as he seeks to inspire the youth in this challenging economy.

Listening to this mind-blowing and sensational tune produced by KingDee, the budding and prolific afrobeatz superstar encourages me on how to survive in this current economy.

The tune is a banger and a classic one and conveys a message of inspiration to every Ghanaian.

The masterpiece is accompanied by soothing visuals with the act displaying his craft in a carefully synchronized video.

Here is the video of the new single:

 

 

 

Source: Simon Asare

