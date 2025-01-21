Randy Abbey Appointed Acting CEO of Ghana Cocoa Board

Randy Abbey, the host of Good Morning Ghana, has been appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cocoa Board.

The announcement, made in a formal letter dated January 21, 2025, was signed by Dr. Callistus Mahama, the Secretary to the President, and confirmed by the Office of the President.

Abbey’s appointment, effective immediately, comes at a time when the Ghanaian cocoa industry remains a cornerstone of the nation’s economy. The decision was made in accordance with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 12(2) of the Ghana Cocoa Board Act, 1984 (P.N.D.C.L. 81), though it is still subject to consultation with the Public Services Commission and guidance from the Ghana Cocoa Board’s own leadership.

In the letter, President John Dramani Mahama congratulated Abbey, underscoring the importance of the role in managing and steering Ghana’s cocoa sector. The President’s communication also included key stakeholders such as the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, and the Board Chairman of the Ghana Cocoa Board, reflecting the high level of coordination and collaboration expected in the new role.

Abbey’s appointment is viewed as a significant move in the ongoing efforts to strengthen the cocoa industry, which continues to play a central role in Ghana’s economic landscape. As acting CEO, he will be tasked with navigating the challenges facing the sector, ensuring its continued growth and contribution to the nation’s prosperity.