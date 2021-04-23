Dr. Randy Abbey, an Executive Council member of Ghana Football Association (GFA) has retained his position as Chairman of the Black Satellites Management Committee.

The experienced football administrator, who owns Division One side Heart of Lions, would steer the affairs for a further one year after excelling in his role.

Dr. Abbey received the nod again after he led the Black Satellites to win the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations and the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Benin and Mauritania respectively this year.

Also, Techiman Eleven Wonders CEO, Albert Yahaya Commey who worked as Vice-Chairman of the Committee has also been retained.

The other members are Samuel Aboabire, Alhaji Abu-Hassan, Ishmael Hamidu and Noel Eugene.