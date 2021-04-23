Randy Abbey
Randy Abbey

Dr. Randy Abbey, an Executive Council member of Ghana Football Association (GFA) has retained his position as Chairman of the Black Satellites Management Committee.

The experienced football administrator, who owns Division One side Heart of Lions, would steer the affairs for a further one year after excelling in his role.

Dr. Abbey received the nod again after he led the Black Satellites to win the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations and the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Benin and Mauritania respectively this year.

Also, Techiman Eleven Wonders CEO, Albert Yahaya Commey who worked as Vice-Chairman of the Committee has also been retained.

The other members are Samuel Aboabire, Alhaji Abu-Hassan, Ishmael Hamidu and Noel Eugene.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleGPL WK21 Preview: Inter Allies, King Faisal lock horns in relegation showdown
Next articleGhana FA appoints Ben Fokuo as Head Coach of the Black Princesses
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here