Randy Abbey Vows to Revive Ghana’s Cocoa Sector as Acting CEO of Cocoa Board

Randy Abbey, the newly appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board, has made a firm commitment to address the declining cocoa production in the country, while ensuring that the voices of cocoa farmers are central to the decision-making process.

In an interview with Channel TV, monitored by MyNewsGH, Abbey emphasized his resolve to bring a fresh approach to the sector through dedicated leadership and teamwork, aligning with President Akufo-Addo’s vision for cocoa. “The president’s vision is really to put the cocoa farmer at the center of everything,” Abbey stated. “We are going to engage them, listen more, and implement solutions together. We believe we can turn things around.”

Ghana’s cocoa industry has suffered a sharp decline in production, plummeting from approximately one million metric tons to below 500,000 metric tons. Abbey acknowledged the numerous challenges confronting the sector, including aging farms, the spread of diseases, smuggling activities, and the harmful impact of illegal mining in cocoa-growing regions.

“We’re looking at all these issues critically,” Abbey explained. “National Security has already swung into action to curb smuggling, and we are developing a strategy to address aging farms and improve yields.”

Despite the difficult circumstances, Abbey exuded confidence, insisting that this is not the time to dwell on setbacks. “This is not the time to open the book of Lamentations,” he remarked. “We have been placed in this position to fix the problems, and that is exactly what we intend to do.”

Abbey’s words reflect a determined resolve to turn the cocoa sector around. As Ghana’s cocoa production has historically been a vital pillar of the economy, his leadership is being closely watched by both industry stakeholders and the farming communities that rely on cocoa for their livelihoods.