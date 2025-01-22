Randy Abbey’s Appointment as COCOBOD Acting CEO Sparks Mixed Reactions

The recent appointment of Dr. Randy Abbey as the Acting CEO of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has sparked a range of reactions, with many describing the decision as unconventional, yet potentially transformative for the cocoa sector.

While some express reservations about the unorthodox choice, others see it as an opportunity for fresh leadership that could drive much-needed reforms.

Obed Owusu-Addai, a cocoa farmer and Co-Convener of the Ghana Civil Society Cocoa Platform, shared his views during an interview with Citi Business News. Owusu-Addai, who is also the Co-founder of EcoCare Ghana, acknowledged that Dr. Abbey’s background might not fit the traditional profile for the role of COCOBOD CEO. However, he sees the appointment as a potential turning point for the sector.

“We see the appointment of Dr. Randy Abbey as unconventional, but sometimes, an outsider brings a certain fresh perspective that is needed to drive change, and the truth is that the cocoa sector needs change,” Owusu-Addai remarked.

The Ghana Cocoa Board has faced significant criticism in recent years for a variety of challenges, including farmer dissatisfaction with pricing, inefficiencies in its operations, and the slow pace of sustainability practices. With cocoa being a key pillar of the country’s economy, stakeholders across the industry have called for bold action and reform.

According to Owusu-Addai, decisive leadership is crucial to addressing the sector’s problems. “The sector needs a bold, concise, and decisive approach, so maybe he will bring this perspective into the sector, but we will need him to be a listening CEO,” he stated.

The appointment of Dr. Abbey, who is not traditionally associated with the cocoa industry, is seen by some as a sign that the government may be looking to shake up the status quo and inject new ideas into the cocoa sector. Many are hopeful that his leadership could be the catalyst for addressing longstanding issues and implementing innovative solutions that will benefit both farmers and the broader cocoa industry.