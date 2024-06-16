Ranny Praps and Lyrical Joe unleash a torrent of bars on new song ‘Who Dey?’

Ranny Praps’ latest Hip-Hop track with rapper, Lyrical Joe has us blasting our speakers to the max and the feeling is unmatched. ‘Who Dey?’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here: https://ditto.fm/who-dey-ranny-praps

When Ranny dubbed his then-upcoming song with Lyrical Joe the “best Hip-Hop song in 2024 by far,” there was widespread skepticism: who is this guy?! Well, that was weeks ago. ‘Who Dey?’ is finally out and the Dansoman spitter’s opinion is justified.

‘Who Dey?’ feels like a battle cry–a fierce challenge to anyone who dares to be it. It sounds triumphantly menacing, with the grungy vocals of Ranny Praps and Lyrical Joe’s tongue-twisting wizardry leading the charge. As fate would have it, the two rappers succeed. They flex their might with an intensity that will leave many listeners screaming after it is all over: “WHO DEY?!!!!!!!!!”

Giving Lyrical Joe his flowers and emphasizing how big the song would be, Ranny also shared in an exclusive: “My fans will love this Hip-Hop tune because it has all the elements you can think of when you listen to Hip-Hop. Style, energy and dope lyrical content. I can say it’s the best Hip-Hop song in 2024 by far.”

Many might not know it yet, but Ranny Praps is a voice of the future! Recently signed to New Money Records, the rapper is eager to set the Ghanaian Hip-Hop scene on fire. In his own words, it is a new dawn and he’s the new sheriff of the game. He is ready for his takeover and ‘Who Dey?’ is his ticket to the industry’s front row.