Ranny Praps is about to prove why he is the illest of new-age rappers

In the vibrant streets of Ghana, a new voice is making waves in the Hip-Hop scene. Meet Ranny Praps, a talented music artist poised to claim his spot in the country’s music industry with his distinctive blend of rhymes and vocals. Aside from his exceptional storytelling abilities and a flow that ignites your inner intuition, Ranny fuses African and Western styles to create a dynamic sound.

Though he raps and sings in English and pidgin, Ranny’s music is deeply rooted in his cultural heritage. His ability to seamlessly transition between rap and singing is a testament to his versatility and talent, much so he recently got signed to New Money Records. He is ready to release his new single, ‘Who Dey?’ This infectious and highly energetic track features one of the country’s rap beasts on the mic, Lyrical Joe.

“I will first give Lyrical Joe his flowers. He is the best now. I knew I had to bring my A-game to bring the best out of him. In other words, I had to provoke the best rapper, and it worked. My fans will love this Hip-Hop tune because it has all the elements you can think of when you listen to Hip-Hop. Style, energy and dope lyrical content. I can say it’s the best Hip-Hop song in 2024 by far,” says the rapper.

Dwelling in an environment where it’s easier for a camel to jump through the eye of a needle than for a musician to step into the limelight and cash out on his craft, the Dansoman-based rapper believes his time is now. Nothing can stop his shine under New Money Records: “My dream is to become the best version of myself. I’m not so focused on awards and plaques. Right now, the goal is to make sure my investors make profits while feeding my family and giving back to society.”

With his lyrical prowess, captivating delivery and confidence, Ranny will become a household name in the music industry. Get ready to experience a new era in the Ghanaian Hip-Hop scene. Follow the star @rannypraps on his socials to stay updated on his latest music and related content. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to witness the rise of a new star in Ghana’s expanding Hip-Hop universe.