Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe to participate in 2023 Desert Challenge

Top Ghanaian Para Athlete Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe is in the USA preparing for big international assignments coming up and he had an exclusive chat with Yours Truly describing his feelings and expectations.

According to the experienced Para Athlete and former captain of Team Ghana at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, he is leaving no stone unturned to leave a name and legacy in Para Sports in Ghana and Africa.

He noted that the African Para Games in September in Ghana will be very exciting and hopes to perform well and win before his country people.

“I have prepared well and the preparation is still going on as I want to do something big to go into the record books “he expressed.

He also wants qualification for Paris Paralympics Games 2024, which will be in Arizona Phoenix coming up from 24th to 28th of May,, 2023.

According to Nkegbe, a member of GoGetDem Club in Accra, this year will be the eighth time of taking part in the Desert Challenge.

“My participation in this year event be bring me back to a good memory of this event especially in 2019 I break Africa and National Record on the same track which has make me the current African record holder in 100m T54 category, last year I wont a silver medal in the 100m T54 category which I look forward of retaining my winning ways this year, I thank all my sponsors especially my host family Mr and Mrs John Brown in Spokane and National Sports Authority” he said.

Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe has arrived in Arizona ahead of the Truck Meet Desert Challenge from 24th to 28th looking forward to making some good performance that will secure my qualification to the World Championship this year in July 8 to 17, 2023 in Paris, France.

He has encouraged many disabled people to become active sports men and women who are going to display for Ghana at the African Para Games.