Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe Wins Gold At Desert Challenge Wheelchair Race In USA

Ghana’s Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe was at his riding best at the 2023 Desert Challenge Competition in the USA.

After losing the 50 meters gold, he put in all effort to grab gold in the 100 meters.

He expressed his gratitude to the National Sports Authority (NSA) of Ghana and his club, GoGetDem as well as members of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) and everyone who contributed to his preparation, travelling and success.

“Glory be to God for the greeting he has done again, all is over for me in Desert Challenge this year 2023,100m gold, 400m silver medal, 800m silver medal, I feel so proud of raising the flag of Ghana high in this year Desert Challenge the IPC Sunshine event, once again para-athletes of Ghana was represented, my special thanks go to my host family here in the United States Mr and Mrs John Brown, National Sports Authority(NSA)don’t forget National Paralympics committee (NPC)” he said.

Nkegbe is preparing for the African Para Games coming up in Ghana in September, and other international Games.

He believes that everyone can do something if he or she is given the chance or opportunity.

He advised young athletes to be disciplined and take training serious while respecting coaches and elders.